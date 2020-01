El Super Bowl busca gente para trabajar en el medio tiempo junto a Jennifer López y Shakira

The countdown begins ⏱ …We're 10 days away from the best party in town, #SuperBowlLIVE presented by @verizon! Come join us at @BayfrontParkMIA from January 25 to February 1! Did we mention it’s FREE?! Visit https://t.co/HTisRjckFz for more info like schedules and activities! pic.twitter.com/fM8nArZE1r

— Miami Super Bowl LIV (@MIASBLIV) January 15, 2020