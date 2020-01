Esta fue la cantidad que Roger Federer y Serena Williams recaudaron para las víctimas de los incendios de Australia 

View this post on Instagram

I am heartbroken over the devastation of the wildfires in Australia. With the loss of over 500 million animals and many people left without their homes, we need to act now to help in whatever way we can. I have been going to Australia for over 20 years so this devastation is hitting me particularly hard. Here’s how we all can help: donate what you can and support organizations like @world_wildlife @wireswildliferescue @nswrfs @cfavic who are doing everything they can to provide resources to rehabilitate Australia’s wildlife. Photos via @kararosenlund and @wwf