Un vehículo choca contra una tienda de Florida causando varios heridos

A car drove into a Salvation Army in Pompano Beach. Six people were hurt, including the driver. We spoke to a customer, who was in a fitting room, when it happened. He has a bump on his head as well as a bloody right foot. Hear from him at 5. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/umMI9pbsW4

— Marisela Burgos (@MBurgosNews) January 15, 2020