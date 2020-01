Netflix descubre el misterio detrás de la muerte de Aaron Hernandez en nuevo documental

View this post on Instagram

First trailer for the Netflix original Docu-Series “Killer Inside:The Mind of Aaron Hernandez” arriving January 15- It will be a 3 part series that gives a closer look at the fall from grace and the murder case that made headlines around the world. The tale of Aaron is honestly one of the saddest ever, to me it’s one of the biggest display of a waste of talent. He had it all to be one of the greatest tight ends of all time but couldn’t leave his past lifestyle after he finally made it. #AaronHernandez#Murder#Latino#Tightend#newenglandpatriots#nfl##netflix#suicide#jail#universityofflorida#puertorico#puertorican#tombrady#billbelichick#wasteoftalent#tattoos#Football#NFL