Yanet García celebra su primer aniversario y expone las fotos de su amor en Instagram 

Lewis Howes es el hombre que conquistó el corazón de Yanet García. La modelo y conductora de televisión parece vivir un romance idílico con el famoso y joven empresario, del cual dice sentirse muy orgullosa.
A través de Instagram Yanet le dedicó unas estas palabras de amor:
“NUESTRO PRIMER ANIVERSARIO!!!!!! Gracias por un viaje lleno de momentos mágicos e inolvidables!!!! Cuando menos te lo imaginas la vida te sorprende. Así fue como llegaste a mi vida hace 1 año @lewishowes . Sin esperar nada, sin tener expectativas….. Te has convertido en MI TODO ❤️ Hoy le doy gracias a Dios por haberte puesto en mi camino porque tienes el corazón más hermoso del mundo. Me siento tan agradecida de estar a tu lado. Eres un ser maravilloso que todos los días me motiva e inspira a ser mejor persona. Gracias por ser el hombre que siempre soñé, por cada día demostrarme lo que es posible con amor 😍🙏🏻🙌🏻 Feliz aniversario 💓”.
Él por su parte contestó: “Te amo con todo mi corazon! ❤️❤️”.
View this post on Instagram
NUESTRO PRIMER ANIVERSARIO!!!!!! Gracias por un viaje lleno de momentos mágicos e inolvidables!!!! Cuando menos te lo imaginas la vida te sorprende. Así fue como llegaste a mi vida hace 1 año @lewishowes . Sin esperar nada, sin tener expectativas….. Te has convertido en MI TODO ❤️ Hoy le doy gracias a Dios por haberte puesto en mi camino porque tienes el corazón más hermoso del mundo. Me siento tan agradecida de estar a tu lado. Eres un ser maravilloso que todos los días me motiva e inspira a ser mejor persona. Gracias por ser el hombre que siempre soñé, por cada día demostrarme lo que es posible con amor 😍🙏🏻🙌🏻 Feliz aniversario 💓
Pero Lewis no pasó el día sólo con un comentario en el post de su amada, él también expresó su amor y admiración por la clase de mujer que tiene a su lado, por su inteligencia, dedicación y bondad. Y sobre todo reveló que años atrás ya la visualizaba, incluso expone que antes de conocerla no estaba pensando en volver a aventurarse en el amor, pero reconoce que el universo, en su vida, también tiene sus propios propósitos.
View this post on Instagram
We met one year ago today! In the first moment I knew something was special and different about you 🦄 Little did I know how magical this past year would be! I was not looking to “find someone” in fact I wanted to be on my own for a while, but the universe had other plans for us 🤣 The first time I walked into your place and saw a stack of emotional intelligence books marked and highlighted I knew I was in for a powerful ride ☺️ The thing I love about you the most is your MASIVE HEART and what you’ve overcome to create your dream life. I remember dreaming about you years ago. Meditating on you. Visualizing about the day I’d wake up next to you in tears because I was so grateful you were in my life. Im excited to create the most amazing relationship with each other, increase our joy and happiness that we already had, deepen our love, have crazy fun and adventure the world together… But I know there is a bigger mission on why we met and the impact we can have together instead of separate. I can’t wait to see what that is, but I love being in the moment and appreciating each day we have as nothing else is guaranteed. You are an angel. You came into my life when many people left it and you’ve inspired me to be a better man every day. It’s not perfect, and we have a lot to learn and grow, but I’m so grateful for it all! Grateful for so many things in my life, health, friends, family, my mission, abundance… but love is the thing that makes them all heighten and everyday I’m grateful for your Magical Mexican Amor. Te amo mucho @iamyanetgarcia happy anniversary❤️