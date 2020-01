NYPD aumenta recompensa para hallar a homicida de hispana en El Bronx

🚨UPDATE: The reward for the info that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Wendy Martinez has been INCREASED to up to $10,000. Help our @NYPDDetectives by calling 1-800-577-TIPS or going to https://t.co/MoYB90aDa9. It’s ANONYMOUS! pic.twitter.com/6zh9apWhDs

— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) January 17, 2020