Los cinco vehículos más resistentes por menos de $20,000

View this post on Instagram

Sending it into the week with @ipmfj and his #MFEquipped FJ Cruiser! #MagnaFlow #toyota #fj #fjcrusier #toyotadj #toyotafjcruiser #trd #yotamafia #toyotastrong #offroad #dirt #lifted #truck #trucks #trucksofinstagram #truckphotography #adventure #explore #offthegrid Photo Credit: @itsjustbrian