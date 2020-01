Actriz porno envía mensaje especial al Quaterback de los 49ers

View this post on Instagram

We're always manifesting 🌟 Each thought we have creates an energy flow within and around our physical beings ✨💫⚡️ This energy attracts its likeness. So if you’re thinking, “I suck,” then your energy kinda, well, sucks — and you attract sucky experiences. 🙅🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ . The opposite experience occurs when you think high-level thoughts like, 🥰“I rock!” 🥰 When you think and feel, “I rock,” you exude an energy of confidence and in turn attract great experiences into your life 🙏🏽🌟🌈🌟 Each thought you have informs your energy, and your energy manifests into your experiences 😁 Your thoughts and energy create your reality.