‘Impeachment’: Demócratas dan pruebas contra Trump para sustentar argumento de abuso de poder

⁦@SenSchumer⁩ dismisses Republican charges about political motivations. “We want the truth, now maybe that evidence will be exculpatory” or “further incriminating “, and “the political chips will fall where they may,” said Schumer ⁦@TelemundoNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/CyvGSb1id0

— María Peña (@mariauxpen) January 23, 2020