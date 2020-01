Joven latino amenaza en Twitter con matar a “negros, nicaragüenses, colombianos y todo tipo de indios”

19 Yr old Lazaro Lesteiro-Diaz arrested after @HialeahPolice said he made threats to kill people based solely on their race. Police say the threats were made via Twitter. Diaz is seen with high powered rifles and handguns. He is now being held on a 75K bond. @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/sXaebmikx4

— Roy Ramos (@RRamosWPLG) January 22, 2020