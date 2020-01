Capturan a un preso de Florida que se había escapado hace 3 años

January is #MoveOver Awareness Month‼️

If you can’t move over, slow down to 20mph less then the posted speed limit. Not only is the law, but for your safety and ours. Give us some space. #MoveOver #SlowDown #StayAlert 🚔🚨🚑 pic.twitter.com/P4RSrwSNfJ

— PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) January 23, 2020