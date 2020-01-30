La complicada relación que Kobe Bryant tenía con sus padres 

La ex estrella de la NBA Kobe Bryant, de 41 años, murió en un accidente de helicóptero en Calabasas, California, el 26 de enero de 2020. Su hija de 13 años, Gianna, también murió en el trágico accidente.
Y entre los afligidos por la terrible pérdida están los padres de Kobe, Joe y Pamela Bryant. Aunque la complicada relación entre padres e hijo fue noticia en el pasado, está claro que su madre y su padre estaban orgullosos de su hijo y su carrera.
Kobe Bryant estaba tratando de reconciliarse con sus padres antes de su muerte, según revelaron fuentes a The Sun.
La relación del basquetbolista y sus padres comenzó a tensarse porque no aprobaron su relación con Vanessa. Cabe destacar que ni Joe ni Pamela asistieron al matrimonio de la pareja en abril de 2001, de acuerdo a información de la revista People.
Y la relación entre ellos llegó a un punto crítico en 2013 cuando Pamela y Joe intentaron vender los recuerdos deportivos de Bryant a una casa de subastas, lo que llevó a la estrella de la NBA a presentar una demanda contra sus padres.
Bryant dijo que no le notificaron sobre la subasta y que no les dio permiso para vender los artículos, según el New York Post.
Esto provocó una demanda que terminó con una disculpa pública de Joe y Pamela, quienes agradecieron a su hijo por su apoyo financiero a lo largo de su vida.
Ahora las fuentes dicen que las familias habían estado en contacto nuevamente antes de su muerte, pero Bryant, que deja a Vanessa y a sus tres hijas, murió trágicamente antes de tener la oportunidad de reparar por completo la relación con sus padres.
“Kobe y sus padres soportaron tiempos tumultuosos y eso afectó su vida familiar”, dijo una fuente a The Sun.
“Siempre eligió a Vanessa y a sus hijas primero.”
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
“Pero después de que dejó el baloncesto volvió a ver a sus padres. Sus hijas también pasaban períodos de tiempo con su padre. Esa relación fue complicada, pero intentaron hacerla funcionar”.