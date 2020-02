Autoridades de Los Ángeles advierten de casos falsos de coronavirus

A fake letter circulating on Facebook, and through emails, claims that the City of Carson is experiencing a coronavirus outbreak, and that is FALSE. This letter is a hoax. For updated information on the coronavirus, please follow @lapublichealth or visit: https://t.co/MSy0OnJ8YE pic.twitter.com/q4EVGcfM9v

— Hilda Solis (@HildaSolis) January 31, 2020