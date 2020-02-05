Ni Brad Pitt ni George Clooney: Robert Pattinson es el hombre más guapo del mundo según la ciencia

La belleza puede ser medida de forma matemática. Tomando algunas medidas como las de los labios, la barbilla, la nariz, la frente, la posición de los ojos y el ancho de la cara, se puede calcular cuán atractiva es una persona y alcanzar la llamada “perfección física”.
El doctor que llevó a cabo este cálculo es Julian De Silva, conocido por ser el cirujano plástico facial de las celebridades en Inglaterra. Recientemente, De Silva publicó en su cuenta de Instagram, que el hombre más lindo de acuerdo a sus análisis sería el actor británico Robert Pattinson.
Para determinarlo, De Silva usó una novedosa técnica computarizada conocida como face mapping o mapeo facial, de la cual se vale en sus consultas para estudiar y planificar las cirugías de sus pacientes.
Esta técnica es una versión digital del número de oro (también número áureo o escala de belleza Phi), una ecuación matemática utilizada por los griegos para calcular la belleza con base en las proporciones físicas. Será sinónimo de perfección el resultado más cercano a 1,618.
De acuerdo al estudio, Robert Pattinson obtuvo un 92,5%, el porcentaje de perfección más alto alcanzado hasta la fecha.
El segundo hombre en obtener el porcentaje más alto fue Henry Cavill, actor británico con 91,64% de perfección.
En orden descendente le siguen: Bradley Cooper (91,08%), Brad Pitt (90,51%), George Clooney (89,91%), Hugh Jackman (89,64%), David Beckham (88,96%), Idris Elba (88,01%), Kanye West (87,94%) y Ryan Gosling (87,48%).
