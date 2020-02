Zoo te ofrece que le pongas a una rata el nombre de tu ex. Se la darán de comer a una serpiente

View this post on Instagram

❤️ This Valentine's Day, we are hosting the first-ever “Cry Me a Cockroach” event. You can purchase a live cockroach, and we'll serve it up as a snack to one of our animals. If your ex was a snake, you could even buy a rat, and we'll feed it to a reptile! 🐀🐍 To buy your roach or rat, visit: https://sazoo.org/valentine/