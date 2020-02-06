Rolling Stones anuncian nueva gira 2020

Los Rolling Stones iniciarán con una nueva etapa de su gira No Filter por Estados Unidos y Canadá, de acuerdo a información de NME.
La agrupación británica confirmó un total de 15 presentaciones con las que visitarán ciudades como San Diego, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Vancouver, entre otras.
“Let’s Spend the Night Together in one of these fine cities! Sign up for the presale via link in bio 👅#therollingstones #stonesnofilter #tour #usa #canada #live”
Los boletos saldrán a la venta el próximo 12 de febrero en preventa exclusiva para fanáticos suscritos a la página oficial de la banda, mientras que el público general podrá adquirir sus entradas a partir del 14 de febrero.
El año pasado, Mick Jagger y compañía tuvieron que posponer algunos conciertos debido a un problema cardiaco del vocalista.
Tras haber sido operado en marzo, los Stones retomaron la gira en junio.
It’s a new year, a new decade and we’re thrilled to announce a brand new Rolling Stones NO FILTER 2020 USA/CA tour! 🎸🎉 🎸 There will be a special fan presale starting on Wednesday Feb 12 at 10am (local time) through to Thursday Feb 13 at 10pm (local time) head to rolling stones.com/tour for more info. Tickets go on general sale Friday February 14 ❤️ MAY 2020 08 – SDCCU Stadium SAN DIEGO, CA 12 – BC Place VANCOUVER, BC 16 – U.S Bank Stadium MINNEAPOLIS, MN 20 – Nissan Stadium NASHVILLE, TN 24 – Circuit of The Americas AUSTIN, TX 29 – Cotton Bowl Stadium DALLAS, TX JUNE 2020 06 – New Era Field BUFFALO, NY 10 – Ford Field DETROIT, MI 14 – Cardinal Stadium LOUISVILLE, KY 19 – FirstEnergy Stadium CLEVELAND, OH 23 – Heinz Field PITTSBURGH, PA 27 – The Dome at America’s Center ST. LOUIS, MO JULY 2020 01 – Bank of America Stadium CHARLOTTE, NC 05 – Raymond James Stadium TAMPA, FL 09 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium ATLANTA, GA #therollingstones #StonesNoFilter #tour #nofilter2020 #live
