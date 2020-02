Un masajista de Miami tocó las partes íntimas de una mujer porque “creía que a ella le gustaba”

A luxury hotel masseur said a client made him uncomfortable. She said he molested her: A masseur at a Sunny Isles Beach oceanfront hotel spent a night in jail after being accused of sexual battery during a massage. James Scopetta, a 34-year-old… https://t.co/zEdh1zuD6r pic.twitter.com/n3s89gbrsS

— KEOLIZ (@KEOLIZ_MUSIC) February 6, 2020