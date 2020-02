¡Se nos aguan los Oscar! Prevén lluvia y hasta nieve este domingo en Los Ángeles

Snow showers likely across mtns of SW Calif Sunday-Monday, with highest amounts likely focused across San Gabriels. Low snow levels could bring potential impacts for I-5 near #Grapevine and portions of the Antelope Valley. Photo-Greg Doyle #LAweather #LArain #cawx #Socal pic.twitter.com/OPUkyiqciP

— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 7, 2020