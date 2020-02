Tormenta invernal tiene en alerta a la costa este desde Florida hasta Virginia

Widespread hazardous weather over the Eastern U.S. this Thu. evening as a result of a winter storm. Winter weather warnings and advisories from TN to ME. Severe thunderstorm and flash flood watches, warnings and advisories FL into VA. Check https://t.co/VyWINDBEpn for more info. pic.twitter.com/ZCUSRTymcY

— National Weather Service (@NWS) February 6, 2020