Los Spirit Awards le dan una bofetada de diversidad a los Oscars

"I just want to acknowledge the people who believed in this idea and most of them are here on stage." #Booksmart director @oliviawilde shouts out to her cast and crew while accepting the award for best first feature https://t.co/PzWxhya2Bi #SpiritAwards pic.twitter.com/CR8MX8l31k

— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 8, 2020