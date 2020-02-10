Victoria Ruffo le responde a Vanessa Bryant tras compartir dolor de perder a Kobe Bryant y a su hija Gigi

El dolor que vive Vanessa Bryant tras le perdida de su esposo Kobe Bryant y su hija Gianna Bryant es algo inimaginable y el proceso de duelo para la viuda es algo difícil de sobrellevar.
“He sido difícil expresar mis sentimientos en palabras“, escribió en Instagram. “Mi cerebro se niega a aceptar que tanto Kobe como Gigi se hayan ido. No puedo procesar ambos al mismo tiempo. Es como si estuviera tratando de procesar la desaparición de Kobe, pero mi cuerpo se niega a aceptar que mi Gigi nunca volverá a mí“.
I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.
“Siento que estoy mal ¿Por qué yo puedo despertarme otro día cuando mi bebé no puede tener esa oportunidad? Estoy muy enojada. Tenía tanta vida que vivir. Ahora me doy cuenta de que necesito ser fuerte y estar aquí para mis 3 hijas. Estoy enojada que no estoy con Kobe y Gigi, pero estoy agradecida de estar aquí con Natalia, Bianka y Capri. Sé que lo que siento es normal. Es parte del proceso de duelo. Solo quería compartir en caso de que haya alguien por ahí que haya sufrido una pérdida como esta. Dios, desearía que estuvieran aquí y esta pesadilla hubiera terminado. Orando por todas las víctimas de esta horrible tragedia. Por favor continúen orando por todos”.
Muchos famosos reaccionaron a sus sentidas palabras entre ellas Victoria Ruffo que comentó con unas manitas juntas. Becky G también agregó, “rezando por todos ustedes”.
