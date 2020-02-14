Cinco autos convertibles que se ven espectaculares

Existe muchos estilos de auto, muchos vehículos lujosos, deportivos, sedane, SUVs, minivan, entre otros, pero los vehículos convertibles son muy agradables a la vista de muchos.
Dependiendo de dónde viva, estos autos pueden ser usados con la capota abajo y disfrutar del recorrido.
Siempre es agradable pensar en la sensación del viento cálido en el cabello con el techo abierto.
Aquí te presentamos cinco excelentes vehículos convertibles.
1. Aston Martin Vantage Roadster
El Aston Martin Vantage Roadster es un modelo espectacular y su techo logra bajar en tan solo 6.7 segundos y puede ser abierto o cerrado con el auto en movimiento a una velocidad de hasta 31 millas por hora.
2. Porsche 718 Boxster
El Porsche 718 Boxster es un automóvil deportivo y también esta disponible en modelo convertible.
3. Lexus LC Convertible
El Lexus LC Convertible es el nuevo gran turismo de la marca. Ofrece lujo y velocidad en un paquete atractivo.
4. Ferrari Portofino
El Ferrari Portofino presenta un techo rígido retráctil que lo hace parecer un coupé cuando está en su lugar, pero puede permitir rápidamente el manejo del techo abierto.
5. Jaguar F-Type Convertible
Este modelo esta disponible tanto en techo rígido como en techo abierto, el Jaguar F-Type Convertible presenta un techo que puede subir o bajar en movimiento a velocidades de hasta 30 millas por hora.
***
