Aparece un hombre más rápido que Usain Bolt

28 yr old Srinivasa Gowda, an Indian buffalo jockey, who participated in a "Kambala" (buffalo race) in a slushy paddy field, apparently ran 100 mtr in 9.55 sec, which is faster than Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, who holds world record for covering the same distance in 9.58 sec. pic.twitter.com/RMZPmp1tIs

— RAJ (@RYwestin) February 14, 2020