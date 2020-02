Crudo video muestra muerte a balazos de trabajador inmigrante en bodega de Nueva York

#NEW Watch #Bronx deli man try to fend off 2 customers w/broomstick, during argument about “loose” cigarette, before male gunman shot Mohammed Qutaish, 20, dead behind counter. NYPD charged Adrien Topping w/murder & released his sister. Victim from #Yemen pic.twitter.com/w3Hh0AaEki

— Mary Murphy (@MurphyPIX) February 19, 2020