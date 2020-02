Partido Republicano envía cuestionarios falsos del Censo 2020 en California

OK, ⁦@GOPChairwoman⁩ Ronna McDaniel, you and the Republican party should be ashamed of the “2020 Congressional District Census” you sent out as —turns out — a fundraiser (credit cards accepted!) You’re playing on people thinking it’s the real 2020 census, and you know it. pic.twitter.com/XY93kXcwKW

— Diane Porter (@votreami) February 20, 2020