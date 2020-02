Yuki, el perro lobo gigante que “sonríe” a sus amigos humanos

View this post on Instagram

We are thrilled (and so is Yuki!) to have been on @thedodo and the fact that our video has nearly 3 million views!!! Thank you everyone for the kind words, well wishes, and messages we have gotten giving Yuki love! . . #yuki #wolfdog #highcontent #rescue #animalsanctuary #shywolfsanctuary #bekind #animallovers #wolflife