Pidió crema extra en su sándwich de McDonald’s y le dieron una ‘McMonstruosidad’

More photos of this monstrosity. I ordered extra cream cheese as they usually just apply it like butter, but this is clearly just an exercise in passive-aggressiveness. How do I possibly eat this? pic.twitter.com/XM70yMrnqp

— 𝙱𝚛𝚢𝚊𝚗 𝙿𝚊𝚜𝚜𝚒𝚏𝚒𝚞𝚖𝚎 (@BryanPassifiume) February 25, 2020