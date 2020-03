Condenan a cadena perpetua a joven de 19 años que violó a un bebé de 2

"COME ON GIRL!" 😂 In case you missed it, @PolkCoSheriff Grady Judd gave @WFLAGayleG the "flashcard treatment" for her last day on News Channel 8 https://t.co/dEFlhv6fC9 pic.twitter.com/Lx0ONBcHQj

— WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) February 28, 2020