Un tiroteo en Rialto deja a un adolescente muerto y a dos heridos

RPD is investigating a shooting at Sycamore and Randall. 1 juvie was found deceased and a 2nd juvie was shot and is expected to survive. An uninvolved female was also shot and is expected to survive. Incident appears isolated and there is no ongoing threat to the community. pic.twitter.com/tnsMt2Xb7K

— Rialto Police (@RialtoPolice) March 5, 2020