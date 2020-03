Estas son las pinturas en las que Marc Anthony gastó miles de dólares

View this post on Instagram

Florian Eymann's The Last Supper, after Leonardo da Vinci (2019-2020), an oil on canvas measuring a dramatic 80 x 128 inches, will be on view at "Interpretation" — the French painter's first American solo exhibition, opening tomorrow night! Please join us from 6-9pm for the artist's reception. To request the exhibition catalogue, please email hello@avantgallery.com