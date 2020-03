5 atracciones imperdibles en Silicon Valley

View this post on Instagram

Train outing with my buddies yesterday at the cutest little museum at a historic @gocaltrain station. James couldn’t stop running from train to train as they sped by, Henry pointed at everything in sight, & I loved the tiny model towns ❤️👍🏼 . We waited at the platform for the real CalTrain to speed by and James was sooo excited, though I’m not exactly sure why because we see this train at least 20 times a day…. our backyard is 30ft from the tracks 🤷🏻‍♀️😂