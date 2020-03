El Leipzig vs. Tottenham se jugará con público, contra recomendación de gobierno

Welcome to Leipzig, @SpursOfficial-Fans 👋

Get a taste of what's waiting for you. 👀

Full video 👉 https://t.co/tmBbzDL2Zb#RBLSPURS #ThisIsLeipzig #Hungry4More 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/0K1rkdgqUF

— RB Leipzig (@DieRotenBullen) March 9, 2020