Mayeli Alonso, ex de Lupillo Rivera, se conmociona con foto de Vanessa Bryant frente al muro de Kobe Bryant y Gigi

Vanessa Bryant sigue adelante después de perder a su esposo Kobe Bryant y a su hija Gigi en un terrible accidente donde murieron 7 personas más. La viuda del que fuera basquetbolista compartió una foto que dejó a muchos conmocionados.
En la imagen aparece Vanessa frente a un muro de su esposo y su hija juntos. También en la foto, Vanessa está junto a sus otras tres hijas. La viuda compartió la letra de la canción “Smile” de Nat King Cole.
Smile: by Nat King Cole Smile though your heart is aching Smile even though it's breaking When there are clouds in the sky, you'll get by If you smile through your fear and sorrow Smile and maybe tomorrow You'll see the sun come shining through for you Light up your face with gladness Hide every trace of sadness Although a tear may be ever so near That's the time you must keep on trying Smile, what's the use of crying? You'll find that life is still worthwhile If you just smile That's the time you must keep on trying Smile, what's the use of crying? You'll find that life is still worthwhile If you just smile
Vanessa recibió muchos mensajes de apoyo entre los que se encontraron el de Mayeli Alonso, la ex de Lupillo Rivera. La empresaria puso dos corazones rojos entre los comentarios.
#MayeliAlonso comenta en la publicación de #VanessaBryant frente al muro de #KobeBryant y #GigiBryant. #comentariosdecelebridades @comentariosdecelebridades
