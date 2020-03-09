Mayeli Alonso, ex de Lupillo Rivera, se conmociona con foto de Vanessa Bryant frente al muro de Kobe Bryant y Gigi

La viuda de Kobe recibe el apoyo de los fans
Mayeli Alonso, ex de Lupillo Rivera, se conmociona con foto de Vanessa Bryant frente al muro de Kobe Bryant y Gigi
Kobe Bryant y Vanessa tuvieron a su última hija en 2019.
Foto: Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Vanessa Bryant sigue adelante después de perder a su esposo Kobe Bryant y a su hija Gigi en un terrible accidente donde murieron 7 personas más. La viuda del que fuera basquetbolista compartió una foto que dejó a muchos conmocionados.

En la imagen aparece Vanessa frente a un muro de su esposo y su hija juntos. También en la foto, Vanessa está junto a sus otras tres hijas. La viuda compartió la letra de la canción “Smile” de Nat King Cole.

Vanessa recibió muchos mensajes de apoyo entre los que se encontraron el de Mayeli Alonso, la ex de Lupillo Rivera. La empresaria puso dos corazones rojos entre los comentarios.

Clasificados

Publica un aviso

Ver todos los avisos

GUÍA DE COMPRAS

Horóscopo del día por
El Niño Prodigio
Predicciones Mhoni Vidente,
Walter Mercado, Deseret
Tavares y más...

Astrología

¿Qué te predicen los
astros hoy?