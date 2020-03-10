Con un conmovedor video, Jennifer López y Alex Rodríguez celebran un año de su compromiso

View this post on Instagram

I had a dream…(in my Billie Eilish voice) 🎶☺️… except it was real…Everyday with you is an exciting, beautiful adventure… The best is yet to come… and what a dream it all is and will always be… Te amo Amor 💗💍 #1yearagothishappened … One year ago on a beach in the Bahamas…. I was a nervous wreck, more nervous than my entire playing career, I got down on one knee and asked you a question… you said yes ❤️ . . Jennifer, every moment with you is a blessing. You are my best friend, my inspiration, an amazing mother, and a role model to all. . Macha, I am so lucky to be with you. Thank you for making my life better. I can’t wait to make more memories with you. . I love you. #HappyAnniversary ❤️