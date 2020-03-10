Con un conmovedor video, Jennifer López y Alex Rodríguez celebran un año de su compromiso

La escultural cantante Jennifer López y Alex Rodríguez dejaron sin palabras a sus miles de fanáticos al publicar ambos un video, que no sólo muestra el momento en que el ex deportista se arrodilla frente al mar y le pide matrimonio a “La Diva del Bronx”, sino que también aparecen muchos de los grandes y divertidos momentos que ha vivido la mediática pareja a lo largo de este año de compromiso.
“Eres el hombre que siempre quise para mí… Maravilloso… Una excitante aventura… Lo mejor está por venir…. Te amo” fueron parte de las palabras de la artista para su prometido.
Por su parte, Alex también acompañó el video con unas palabras: “Cada momento contigo es una bendición. Eres mi mejor amiga, mi inspiración, una madre increíble y un modelo para todos… Te amo”.
Aquí les dejamos el romántico video que Jennifer López y Alex Rodríguez compartieron en sus redes sociales.
I had a dream…(in my Billie Eilish voice) 🎶☺️… except it was real…Everyday with you is an exciting, beautiful adventure… The best is yet to come… and what a dream it all is and will always be… Te amo Amor 💗💍 #1yearagothishappened … One year ago on a beach in the Bahamas…. I was a nervous wreck, more nervous than my entire playing career, I got down on one knee and asked you a question… you said yes ❤️ . . Jennifer, every moment with you is a blessing. You are my best friend, my inspiration, an amazing mother, and a role model to all. . Macha, I am so lucky to be with you. Thank you for making my life better. I can’t wait to make more memories with you. . I love you. #HappyAnniversary ❤️
