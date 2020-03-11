¿Habrá Met Gala este año a pesar del coronavirus? Los organizadores responden

La Met Gala, uno de los acontecimientos más sonados del mundo de la moda, no ha sido suspendido de momento pese a la propagación del coronavirus, según confirmó una representante del Instituto del Traje del Museo Metropolitano de Nueva York, que organiza el evento.
“Procedemos con los mismos planes y esperamos con impaciencia la noche inolvidable”, dijo al medio “The Cut” la jefa de relaciones exteriores del Instituto del Traje, Nancy Chilton, que aseguró sin embargo que seguirán “de cerca la situación”.
Al contrario que la Met Gala, prevista para el próximo 4 de mayo, otros importantes eventos sociales sí han sido cancelados o pospuestos como Coachella, E3, Stagecoach o SXSW.
El mundo de la moda también se ha visto afectado con la cancelación de varios desfiles de moda como el previsto en Nueva York para el mes de abril de Ralph Lauren.
“A la vista de la actual incertidumbre relacionada con el coronavirus por todo el mundo, hemos decidido cancelar nuestro desfile de otoño de 2020 como medida de precaución y como señal de respeto a nuestro equipo, socios y consumidores”, dijo un representante de Ralph Lauren, según la revista especializada WWD.
Gucci también canceló su próximo desfile previsto para el 18 de mayo en San Francisco, que según WWD decidirá la nueva fecha y lugar del evento “más adelante, una vez se aclare la situación”.
Prada ha llegado a la misma conclusión y tampoco celebrará su desfile de mayo en Japón, y tampoco lo hará Chanel en Pekín.
