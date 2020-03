Alerta en Georgia por coronavirus: segundo estado que aplaza las elecciones primarias

I believe it is necessary and prudent to suspend in-person voting in the Pres Pref Primary, & the local elections associated with them, & resume in-person voting for those elections as part of the already scheduled May 19 Gen Primary.

Full statement: https://t.co/QIiMwQE6vC

— GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (@GaSecofState) March 14, 2020