Se eleva a 190 los casos confirmados de coronavirus en el condado de Los Ángeles

2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Advisory – 46 New Cases of Confirmed #COVID19 in LA County. 190 total cases. Cases are occurring across the County so everyone needs to practice social distancing and good public health hygiene. Visit https://t.co/Isu6mHYP95 for more. pic.twitter.com/vWEd8tMkNH

— LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) March 18, 2020