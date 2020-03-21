Vanessa Bryant se muestra conmovida por tatuaje de Kobe y Gigi 

Los tributos a Kobe Bryant y su hija Gigi continúan a casi dos meses de fallecer en un accidente de helicóptero el 26 de enero.
Y Vanessa Bryant recientemente se mostró conmovida por un tatuaje homenaje para su difunto esposo e hija.
El tatuaje muestra a Kobe y Gigi sonriendo y sus camisetas colgadas sobre los asientos como si estuvieran en el Staples Center.
“Acabo de encontrar esto. Qué asombroso”, escribió Vanessa Bryant en una publicación de Instagram.
“Qué hermoso homenaje a mi Gigi y Kobe. Kobe nunca querría eclipsar a nuestra niña. Gracias por honrarlos juntos”.
El homenaje fue realizado por el tatuador Steve Butcher, cuyo perfil de Instagram muestra numerosos tatuajes de Kobe Bryant que ha creado.
View this post on Instagram
I remember this day like it was yesterday! @kobebryant “I got one more than @shaq “ The greatest RiP my idol Thanks for sitting so well @sithlordchamba Done using @inkjecta @inkjectapro @intenzetattooink @stevebutchersmambaglide @electrumstencilproducts @killerinktattoo @dermalizepro @thelvxlightofficial @mdwipeoutz @cheyenne_tattooequipment @musotoku @sullenclothing
View this post on Instagram
Started @dpenn72 Kobe tribute piece with this @shaq and @kobebryant piece on his beat up scarred ass shins haha Cmon @nfl help us tattoo artists out and get some better shin pads 😉 First pass on Kobe, basic color mapping Done using @inkjecta @inkjectapro @intenzetattooink @stevebutchersmambaglide @electrumstencilproducts @thelvxlight @killerinktattoo @dermalizepro @mdwipeoutz @cheyenne_tattooequipment @musotoku @gorillaglove @sullenclothing
Muchas celebridades han honrado a Kobe Bryant con tatuajes, incluidos LeBron James y Odell Beckham Jr.