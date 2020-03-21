Vanessa Bryant se muestra conmovida por tatuaje de Kobe y Gigi 

Los homenajes a Kobe Bryant y su hija continúan
Kobe Bryant y su hija Gianna.
Foto: Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Los tributos a Kobe Bryant y su hija Gigi continúan a casi dos meses de fallecer en un accidente de helicóptero el 26 de enero.

Y Vanessa Bryant recientemente se mostró conmovida por un tatuaje homenaje para su difunto esposo e hija.

El tatuaje muestra a Kobe y Gigi sonriendo y sus camisetas colgadas sobre los asientos como si estuvieran en el Staples Center.

“Acabo de encontrar esto. Qué asombroso”, escribió Vanessa Bryant en una publicación de Instagram.

“Qué hermoso homenaje a mi Gigi y Kobe. Kobe nunca querría eclipsar a nuestra niña. Gracias por honrarlos juntos”.

El homenaje fue realizado por el tatuador Steve Butcher, cuyo perfil de Instagram muestra numerosos tatuajes de Kobe Bryant que ha creado.

Muchas celebridades han honrado a Kobe Bryant con tatuajes, incluidos LeBron James y Odell Beckham Jr.

