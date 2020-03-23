El tratamiento de belleza que Kim Kardashian se hace a media noche

La socialité tiene una apretada agenda de belleza
El tratamiento de belleza que Kim Kardashian se hace a media noche
Kim Kardashian.
Foto: ANGELA WEISS / AFP / Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Kim Kardashian es una de las integrantes del clan Kardashian-Jenner más cotizada, a veces su apretada agenda le impide darse un espacio para hacerse sus tratamientos de belleza, por lo que ha tenido que recurrir a una singular solución.

Apenas en noviembre del año pasado reveló en sus redes sociales que cuando tiene poco tiempo libre aprovecha la noche para visitar a su experto en cuidado de la piel, el Dr. Simon Ourian. Por lo que va a hacerse su rutina de láser facial a la media noche.

En su cita nocturna a su clínica de Los Ángeles el especialista le da diferentes tipos de tratamientos para su rostro, los láseres hacen que desaparezcan las arrugas y marcas de expresión, además de que reduce el acné y manchas.

Así, Kim se mantiene radiante a pesar de no tener tiempo, afortunadamente la estrella de tv puede darse estos lujos pues con su agitado estilo de vida casi nadie podría hacerlo. Esta es solo una más de sus excéntricos tratamientos.

Clasificados

Publica un aviso

Ver todos los avisos

GUÍA DE COMPRAS

Horóscopo del día por
El Niño Prodigio
Predicciones Mhoni Vidente,
Walter Mercado, Deseret
Tavares y más...

Astrología

¿Qué te predicen los
astros hoy?