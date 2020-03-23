‘Me vuelve loca’: El mensaje de Chiquis Rivera a Lorenzo Méndez tras rumores de distanciamiento

Chiquis Rivera ha dedicado una publicación de Instagram a su esposo Lorenzo Méndez después de que se lanzara el rumor que habría problemas en la pareja.
“Me vuelve loca a veces pero tiene un corazón de oro”, escribió la intérprete de “Animate y Verás”. “No es envidioso o vengativo lo que me hace sentir en paz y es lo que necesito, especialmente en tiempos como estos”.
Rivera dice que otras cosas que le gusta de Méndez es que está muy informado y cuando no sabe algo, se informa para conocer del tema.
“Es chistoso, es un buen bailarín, sin mencionar que también es un gran cantante y siempre es el centro de atención en una fiesta”, continuó Chiquis. “Lo que estoy diciendo es que él es mi pareja en esta cuarentena y estoy agradecida con Dios que lo eligió para que estuviera conmigo en este momento. Ya espero el momento de poder arreglarme de nuevo y tener una noche de pareja con él. Te amo Lorenzó”.
He drives me nuts sometimes, but has a heart of gold. 🤴🏼💛 He means well, and wants the best for everyone. He’s not greedy, envious or vengeful, which makes me feel peace in my heart, and is exactly what I need, especially in times like these. He’s a nerd! …he knows a little bit about everything, and he if doesn’t you better believe the next time you ask him he will be well informed! lol 🤓 (I know all about geography because of him! Haha) He’s funny, he’s a good dancer, not to mention an amazing singer … and well um, he’s the life of the party anywhere he goes! 🤦🏼♀️ lol … anyways, what I’m basically saying is, this is my quarantine partner, and I’m so glad and thankful to God he chose him to be with me in this very moment. I can’t wait to be able to dress up again and enjoy a night out with you. @lorenzomendez7 I love you fucker!🤪😍😘 #ChiZo #GodBeWithUsAll #UnitedWeStand
