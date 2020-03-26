Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry ya viven en Los Ángeles permanentemente

Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry ya salieron de Vancouver y están viviendo en Los Ángeles permanentemente. De acuerdo a People la pareja está viviendo en la ciudad donde creció la Duquesa de Sussex.
Debido a la pandemia del coronavirus, la fuente asegura que la pareja no ha salido. Tanto Meghan, Harry y su bebé Archie de 10 meses tienen un nuevo hogar después de haber estado en Canadá tras anunciar su alejamiento de la familia real británica.
En L.A. vive la madre de Meghan, Doria Ragland, y la duquesa tendrá un gran apoyo de toda su familia. Desde enero se había dicho que la pareja estaba buscando casa en la ciudad del sur de California.
La familia real fue abatida después de que se anunciara que el príncipe Carlos, padre de Harry, tenía el coronavirus.
Meghan ya tiene trabajo empezando su nueva vida alejada de la familia real, prestando su voz para un documental sobre elefantes para Disney.
Around the world, the response from people in every walk of life, to protect and look out for their communities has been inspiring. None more so than the brave and dedicated healthcare workers on the frontline, risking their own well-being to care for the sick and fight COVID-19. Wherever you are in the world, we are all incredibly grateful. For all of us, the best way we can support health workers is to make sure we do not make their job any harder by spreading this disease further. No matter where you are, the @WHO have shared some guidelines that can help. You may have seen or heard these before, but they are as important today as ever. Please click our link in bio for more information from @WHO
