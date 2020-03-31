¡Adiós! Los Duques de Sussex, Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry, se despiden de Instagram

Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry se preparan para su transición fuera de la familia real británica. A un día de que oficialmente pierdan sus títulos como miembros de la familia real, anunciaron que su cuenta de Instagram daba fin.
“Gracias a esta comunidad por el apoyo, la inspiración y el compromiso compartido de hacer el bien en el mundo”, see lee en la nota que publicaron a sus seguidores.
De acuerdo a a un portavoz de la pareja, Meghan y Harry ya no usarán la cuenta @SussexRoyal en Instagram pero permanecerá activa por lo pronto. La pareja ya vive en la área de Los Ángeles en donde comenzarán su nueva vida fuera de la familia real.
View this post on Instagram
As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise. What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community – for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan
Te recomendamos