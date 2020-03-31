Chiquis Rivera dedica conmovedor mensaje a su hermano Johnny López

Hay una relación muy bonita entre los hermanos
Chiquis Rivera dedica conmovedor mensaje a su hermano Johnny López
Johnny López y Chiquis Rivera
Foto: Mezcalent
Por: Redacción

Chiquis Rivera se puso sentimental en Instagram dedicando una publicación a su hermanito Johnny López. La intérprete de “Animate y Verás” compartió una foto en donde aparece su hermano menor dándole un beso en la cabeza.

Las palabras conmovedoras muestran la bonita relación que ambos tienen.

“Es una alma vieja. Tiene la seguridad e inteligencia de convertirse en el presidente de los Estados Unidos si así lo decide”, escribió la famosa. “Está extremadamente enfocado, disciplinado y a la vez chistoso. Es un gigante gentil. Mi hijo, my fan número uno desde el primer día, mi hermanito bebé, pero sobre todo, mi compañero de vida que lo ha vivido todo. Te amo hasta el infinito y más allá”.

