Chiquis Rivera dedica conmovedor mensaje a su hermano Johnny López

View this post on Instagram

He’s an old soul. Has the confidence and intelligence to become the president of the United States if he chose to. (A great one at that) He’s extremely focused, disciplined, yet silly. (Which I love) He’s a gentle giant… my gentle giant. My son, my #1 fan since day one, my little big baby brother, but overall … my little life partner who has been through it ALL with me. @juanangeloficial I love you to infinity and beyond! ❤️ 📸: @sarahkoudouzian thank you for capturing this moment.