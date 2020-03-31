Chiquis Rivera dedica conmovedor mensaje a su hermano Johnny López

Chiquis Rivera se puso sentimental en Instagram dedicando una publicación a su hermanito Johnny López. La intérprete de “Animate y Verás” compartió una foto en donde aparece su hermano menor dándole un beso en la cabeza.
Las palabras conmovedoras muestran la bonita relación que ambos tienen.
“Es una alma vieja. Tiene la seguridad e inteligencia de convertirse en el presidente de los Estados Unidos si así lo decide”, escribió la famosa. “Está extremadamente enfocado, disciplinado y a la vez chistoso. Es un gigante gentil. Mi hijo, my fan número uno desde el primer día, mi hermanito bebé, pero sobre todo, mi compañero de vida que lo ha vivido todo. Te amo hasta el infinito y más allá”.
View this post on Instagram
He’s an old soul. Has the confidence and intelligence to become the president of the United States if he chose to. (A great one at that) He’s extremely focused, disciplined, yet silly. (Which I love) He’s a gentle giant… my gentle giant. My son, my #1 fan since day one, my little big baby brother, but overall … my little life partner who has been through it ALL with me. @juanangeloficial I love you to infinity and beyond! ❤️ 📸: @sarahkoudouzian thank you for capturing this moment.
