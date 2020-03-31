Descubre las series y películas que llegarán a Amazon Prime Video en abril de 2020

Casi todas las películas de James Bond se suman a la plataforma de streaming

Ha terminado el tercer mes del año y con ello Amazon Prime Video ha revelado el contenido que llegará a su plataforma para abril del 2020, donde destaca la presencia de James Bond, del agente secreto más famoso del cine y todas las películas de la saga excepto las que protagoniza Daniel Craig.

A continuación te dejamos con las series y películas que llegarán a Amazon Prime Video en abril de 2020.

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 1 DE ABRIL DE 2020

Películas:

A View to a Kill (4K UHD) (1985)

Bangkok Dangerous (2010)

Bird Of Paradise (1932)

Blind Husbands (1919)

Broken Blossoms (1919)

Daniel Boone (1936)

Diamonds Are Forever (4K UHD) (1971)

Diary Of A Hitman (1991)

Die Another Day (4K UHD) (2002)

Dishonored Lady (1947)

Dollface (1945)

Dr. No (4K UHD) (1962)

Dr. T & The Women (2000)

Drums In The Deep South (1951)

For Your Eyes Only (4K UHD) (1981)

From Russia with Love (4K UHD) (1964)

Gator (1976)

Gods And Monsters (1999)

Goldeneye (4K UHD) (1995

Goldfinger (4K UHD) (1964)

Gorky Park (1983)

Hotel Artemis (2018)

I Am Legend (2007)

Licence to Kill (4K UHD) (1989)

Live and Let Die (4K UHD) (1973)

Mark Of Zorro (1920)

Moonraker (4K UHD) (1979)

Mutiny (1952)

Never Say Never Again (4K UHD) (1983)

Octopussy (4K UHD) (1983)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (4K UHD) (1969)

Repentance (2014)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Son Of Monte Cristo (1940)

Tarzan The Fearless (1933)

The Bodyguard (1992)

The Boost (1988)

The Brothers Grimm (2005)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

The Hoodlum (1951)

The Living Daylights (4K UHD) (1987)

The Lost World (1925)

The Man with the Golden Gun (4K UHD) (1974)

The New Adventures Of Tarzan (1935)

The Sender (1982)

The Spy Who Loved Me (4K UHD) (1977)

The World is Not Enough (4K UHD) (1999)

Thunderball (4K UHD) (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (4K UHD) (1997)

You Only Live Twice (4K UHD) (1967)

Series:

America In Color: Season 1 (Smithsonian Channel Plus)

Bronx SIU: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Dirt Every Day: Season 1 (MotoTrend on Demand)

El Rey del Valle: Season 1 (Pantaya)

Foyle’s War: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Molly of Denali: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Mr. Selfridge: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Our Wedding Story: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

The Bureau: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Mind of a Chef: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Vida: Season 1 (STARZ)

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 3 DE ABRIL DE 2020

Invisible Life – Película original de Amazon (2019)

Tales from the Loop: Season 1 – Serie original de Amazon

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 10 DE ABRIL DE 2020

Les Misérables – Película original de Amazon (2019)

Rambo: Last Blood (2019)

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 14 DE ABRIL DE 2020

Vault (2019)

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 16 DE ABRIL DE 2020

The Lighthouse (2019)

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 17 DE ABRIL DE 2020

Selah and the Spades – Película original de Amazon (2019)

Bosch: Season 6 – Serie original de Amazon

Dino Dana: Season 3B – Serie original de Amazon

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 20 DE ABRIL DE 2020

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 29 DE ABRIL DE 2020

Footloose (2011)