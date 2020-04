VIDEO: vecinos de Inglewood hacen bailoterapia al frente de sus casas

The block I live on in #Inglewood had an impromptu dance party. Everybody stayed in their driveways but we did the Wobble, Cha-Cha Slide, the Twist and we’re still going 😂 💃🏾 #WeAreInThisTogether pic.twitter.com/cdsuItWakb

— Ashley Mackey (@abc7AshleyM) March 31, 2020