¿Recibiste un mensaje de Costco? Cuidado, podría ser una estafa

🙅‍♀️🚫If you are getting these texts DO NOT CLICK! these are not real and is a scam to probably steal your personal information! Rule of thumb: if it’s too good to be true it is a scam! #Costco never does these kind of things!📛 . 😖Several followers have DM’ed asking us if these are real so please be careful! So sad there are people out there trying to take advantage of people during this situation. Looks like they are targeting older folks! Please tell your parents or grandparents to not fall for this if they get these texts! #costcodeals #costco #scam . 👉Please tag or share!