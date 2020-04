Kim Kardashian se sacó la ropita para modelar sus curvas con la nueva colección de Skims

View this post on Instagram

Coming soon: SKIMS Smooth Essentials — a collection designed for seamless layering. Featuring bonded and laser-cut hems that lay flay against your skin for an invisible look and a super smooth feel. Available in 5 tonal colors and in sizes XXS – 4X, shop SKIMS Smooth Essentials on Wednesday, April 8 at 9AM PST / 12PM EST. Join the waitlist now at SKIMS.COM to receive early access to shop.