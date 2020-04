Tirar de todo al inodoro, puede causar problemas en el drenaje

It’s time for a Toilet Tip!

🚽🚫Don’t flush wipes, paper towels, or napkins down the toilet.

Although wipes are labeled as “flushable”, they can cause serious sewer clogs and impact your community.

Stay Informed. Stay Safe. #WaterforLA #COVID19 https://t.co/G3DhcM1V97 pic.twitter.com/AV20ngOVwE

— WaterForLA (@WaterForLAC) March 24, 2020