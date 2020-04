WhatsApp limitará reenvío de mensajes para contener “contagio” de fake news sobre coronavirus

It’s an honor to work with @WHO to provide this simple service to get the latest information directly from the experts right on WhatsApp. Tap the link below to get started. Share these tips and de-bunked rumors with your friends and family 🙏 https://t.co/WWhbKccdAB pic.twitter.com/EYCuAliCk2

— WhatsApp Inc. (@WhatsApp) March 20, 2020