Los Ángeles califica entre las ciudades con el aire más limpio del mundo

With March coming to a close, it's official. March 2020 was the best air quality Los Angeles has had not just for March but for at any time in the last 40 years. Check out the green bars on the chart below. https://t.co/7ksQerZkSo pic.twitter.com/4RVqlrm5c1

— Coalition for Clean Air (@CleanairCA) April 3, 2020